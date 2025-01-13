St Piran League Premier Division East round-up – Saturday, January 11
PREMIER DIVISION EAST
ON A DAY where plenty of fixtures across the five divisions were postponed, it didn’t stop plenty of goals going in at various venues.
In Premier Division East, matches involving Gunnislake, Launceston Reserves, Callington Town Reserves and North Petherwin were all postponed.
Altarnun’s trip to Salt Mill to tackle Saltash Borough was always going to be on and it was the hosts that ran out 3-1 winners despite Oliver Wetherall’s 70th minute goal for the Nuns.
Last year’s winners St Dominick saw off Sticker Reserves 4-2, that despite being held 1-1 at the break.
The other clashes saw Torpoint Athletic Reserves edge a seven-goal thriller at neighbours Polperro 4-3 thanks to Lee Powell (2), Boyd Halls and Lewis Neenan, while St Mawgan shocked second-placed Saltash United Reserves 4-1.
DIVISION ONE EAST
KILKHAMPTON are within six points of leaders St Newlyn East after winning 2-1 at Wadebridge Town Reserves.
The Lambs got their goals in the first half.
St Minver played just their ninth league game and lost 3-2 to visiting Newquay Reserves despite Ed Green and James McNary netting, while Boscastle were without a game.
Elsewhere in the division, high-flying Looe Town were 6-1 winners at St Stephen and second-placed Nanpean Rovers edged past Torpoint Athletic Thirds 2-1.
Matches at Roche and St Breward were postponed.
DIVISION THREE EAST
ALTHOUGH there were no matches in Division Two, two did go ahead in the fourth-tier and produced 11 goals.
Week St Mary took on North Petherwin Reserves on the 3G at Launceston College and ran out 3-2 winners.
Despite Alfie Rowland scoring twice for Petherwin in the second half after Matthew Hopper had given Week a 34thminute lead, Camden Skinner’s brace in the 66th and 75th minutes proved decisive.
Delabole United were beaten 4-2 by visiting St Merryn.
It was 1-1 at the break with Henry Page on target for the hosts, but within six mintes of the restart it was all but game over as St Merryn scored three times.
The hosts did pull one back via an own goal but it was the visitors who headed home the happier.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
WITH Kilkhampton Reserves’ home game with second-placed Grampound falling foul of the weather, the only game played was at Padstow where the hosts thrashed Gerrans and St Mawes United 6-0.
The scorers were Kyle Tippett (3), Rob Rowe, Josh Old and Rob Elliot.