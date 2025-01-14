By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Torpoint Athletic 3 Paulton Rovers 2
GOALKEEPER Ryan Rickard was the Torpoint hero as he remarkably saved all three penalties as the Point moved out of the bottom two with a 3-2 victory over mid-table Paulton Rovers at The Mill.
The Cornishmen went into the game boosted by the re-signings of striker Curtis Damerell and attacker James Rowe from St Austell and Buckland Athletic respectively, and after Rickard’s heroics were out of the relegation zone were out of the drop zone for the first time since early November.
The hosts, who put Damerell and Rowe straight into the starting 11, started the brighter of the two teams, racing into two-goal lead inside the opening 22 minutes.
In the seventh minute Will Sullivan made a weaving run through the visiting defence and blasted home from 18 yards past visiting stopper Dan Jackson, and 15 minutes later it got even better as a mistake by Paulton’s defence allowed Damerell in with the ball, before he lobbed the ball over Jackson into an empty net.
Five minutes later, the visitors pulled a goal back when a corner was partially cleared by the home defence. Milo Murgatroyd got hold of the loose ball and his shot took a deflection up and over Rickard and into the net.
The visitors were well on top in the final 15 minutes of the half and a remarkable passage of play ensued with two minutes remaining.
Kye Simpson was brought down in the box by Sam Hepworth with referee Alan Bassett pointing to the spot.
Dan McBeam’s spot-kick was saved by Rickard, and although McBeam scuffed the rebound for the loose ball to fall to Will Hailston who fired home, the goal was disallowed for offside.
Rovers had the first big chance of the second half seven minutes in as Murgatroyd broke clear after beating two Point defenders, but his well-directed shot was put around the post by Rickard.
Three minutes later on the counter attack, Torpoint’s Gary Hird went on a blistering run down the right before cutting in, but Jackson was on hand to block.
On the 68th minute, Rovers were awarded their second penalty of the day after Hepworth was judged to handle the ball in the area. And although they changed taker with Hailston stepping up, Rickard was again equal to the challenge.
Two minutes later the hosts extended their lead when Damerell laid the ball on to Rowe who blasted home from close range, meaning both men had scored on their return.
Remarkably, in the 76th minute, the visitors was awarded their third penalty when Billy Padfield was brought down in the area. Jack Farion stepped up this time, his well-struck penalty was well saved by Rickard to the amazement of everyone in the ground who could not believe what they had witnessed.
With nine minutes remaining the visitors reduced their arrears to a single goal when Murgatroyd crossed the ball to Simpson to head home from six yards.
In the latter stages of the match, the hosts stood firm against their visitors who were trying to find an equaliser, to move above St Blazey who saw their home clash with Barnstaple Town postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Sam Hepworth, Jed Smale (Mike Lucas, 71); Sam Morgan (Rory Simmons, 64), Freddie Chapman (Joe Rapson, 85), Elliott Crawford (capt), Gary Hird (Josh Pope, 55), Owen Haslam, Curtis Damerell, James Rowe (Mason Elliott, 90+6), Will Sullivan.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Ryan Rickard.