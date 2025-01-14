PLYMOUTH Argyle chief executive, Andrew Parkinson, says the Championship club are in the process of reviewing the structure of their football department following the appointment of new head coach, Miron Muslic.
Muslic was officially unveiled as the new Pilgrims boss on Monday and will take charge of the Greens for the first time this evening when they play host to Oxford United at Home Park.
In welcoming Muslic to Devon, Parkinson also confirmed the much-anticipated news that Director of Football, Neil Dewsnip, had left the club with immediate effect.
Dewsnip first joined Argyle back in 2019, initially as a technical consultant, before taking up the Director of Football role later that year, helping oversee football operations from first team level to that of the youth and academy set-ups.
He also had two stints last season as caretaker boss, working alongside first team coach Kevin Nancekivell, following the exits of both Steven Schumacher and Ian Foster.
“I have got to say and put on record that I think Neil has been instrumental in the development of this football club from where we were five, six years ago,” said Parkinson.
“The Academy has been developed and progressed significantly, his vision, his mentoring some of the managers we have had in those five years, we have got a lot of gratitude for everything he has done.
“It’s also worth highlighting some of the best moments we had at Home Park were down to Neil and Nance last season – because they both came in at a very difficult time. He will always be able to come back to Home Park any time he wishes.”
Club chairman, Simon Hallett, added: “Neil has overseen a transformation on and off the pitch which cannot be underestimated. When he joined we were in League Two and now we sit in the Championship, so a lot of that is down to the hard work and dedication of Neil.
“We feel it is now the right time to move in a different direction, but I want to personally thank him for everything he has done for Argyle.”