BUDE Town will look to produce one of the biggest shocks in the competition’s recent history this evening when they welcome holders Falmouth Town in the Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-final (7.45pm).
The Seasiders, who are currently ninth in SWPL Premier West with 21 points from 19 games, will look to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat to St Day on Saturday, while the visitors, who play two divisions above, had the afternoon off after their home clash in Southern League Division One South with Larkhall Athletic was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
However, Falmouth arrive on a four-match winning streak which has seen them move clear of trouble in their first ever season at Step Four and undoubtedly start as firm favourites.
But Bude, who lost their entire squad after the departure of Ben Potter over the summer, have impressed under Steve Hackett who stepped up from the reserves, and look set for a comfortable mid-table finish with his young squad.
To underline the challenge facing the Seasiders, Falmouth have already seen off top class opposition.
They won 3-0 at Western League Premier Division side Saltash United in round one, before edging an eight-goal thriller with SWPL Premier West leaders Newquay 5-3.
Entry is £5 for adults with concessions costing £3 and under 16s getting in for free.
For those not able to get up to Bude, 30 miles or so down the North Cornwall coast is an equally fascinating contest as in-form St Austell make the short trip to Wadebridge Town.
The Lillywhites, who reached last year’s final, are up to 12th in the Western League Premier Division following Saturday’s 2-1 success over visiting Ilfracombe Town which was achieved thanks to goals from Adam Carter and Matt Searle.
Wadebridge are seventh in SWPL Premier West and have had a mixed time of it.
But the Bridgers have some exciting players, particularly going forward, and will back themselves to cause problems.
They will also be fresh having seen Saturday’s trip to high-flying Dobwalls postponed, and will need to be at their best if they are to reach the last four.
After Southern League Division One South high-flyers Mousehole won 3-0 at Sticker last night to become the first side through, the other tie to be played is between Helston Athletic and Liskeard Athletic who meet at Kellaway Park on Tuesday, February 4.