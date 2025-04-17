Western League Premier Division Easter preview
ST BLAZEY have three games to guarantee their safety at Step Five, and know victory at neighbours St Austell on Good Friday morning (11am) will go a long way towards that.
The Green and Blacks have had a tough campaign and are on their third manager of the season in Mark Carter.
But despite amassing just 26 points from 35 games, Ilfracombe Town are two points behind having played a game more.
The fact that bottom side Welton Rovers, who have amassed just four points and have a goal difference of minus 150 means only one drop place has had to be fought for.
Ilfracombe end with two difficult games against two of the play-off chasers.
First up is a North Devon derby against fourth-placed Barnstaple Town who need six points from nine to be sure of being in the end of season knockouts, while Buckland Athletic who are fifth and occupy the final play-off spot, are the visitors on Easter Monday.
Ilfracombe need a minimum of two points from those games to have any chance.
St Blazey have another Cornish derby on Monday when they welcome in-form Torpoint Athletic.
The Point have risen from relegation contenders to the relatively lofty heights of 16th after a remarkable run of form. Since the turn of the year they have lost just two of their 13 league games, nine of which have been wins. It’s meant joint managers Ryan Fice and Dean Cardew can prepare for a third successive season at Step Five.
Added motivation for them is the chance to remarkably finish as the highest-placed Cornish club.
At present, Saltash United and St Austell are on 46, one ahead of the Point.
Saltash hold the aces in the battle, knowing if they win their Cornish derbies they’ll be the best in Kernow, and could possibly still reach halfway.
They go to Torpoint tomorrow (11am) before concluding their campaign by welcoming St Austell on Easter Monday (3pm).
Torpoint visit a St Blazey side scrapping for their lives at the same time.
If St Blazey aren’t safe after Monday’s results, they visit Street in their final game on Saturday, April 26.
Easter fixtures: Good Friday (3pm unless stated): Bridgwater United v Street, Clevedon Town v Nailsea and Tickenham, Shepton Mallet v Welton Rovers, Barnstaple Town v Ilfracombe Town, Buckland Athletic v Wellington, Oldland Abbotonians v Paulton Rovers, Portishead Town v Brislington, St Austell v St Blazey (11am), Torpoint Athletic v Saltash United (11am).
Easter Monday (3pm unless stated): Brislington v Shepton Mallet (1pm), Brixham v Barnstaple Town, Ilfracombe Town v Buckland Athletic, Nailsea and Tickenham v Portishead Town, Oldland Abbotonians v Bridgwater United, Saltash United v St Austell, St Blazey v Torpoint Athletic, Street v Clevedon Town, Wellington v Ivybridge Town, Welton Rovers v Paulton Rovers (1pm).