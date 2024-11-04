ST BLAZEY have announced St Day boss Lee Denton as their new manager to replace Brad Richardson and Andrew Moon.
The Green and Blacks sacked the duo, who were part of the coaching staff that won the SWPL Premier West crown in the 2022/23 season under Phil Lafferty, on October 6 after just one win in their opening 13 matches in all competitions.
Since then Blazey have shocked high-flying Buckland Athletic as well as securing an impressive 1-1 draw with visiting Paulton Rovers on Saturday, those results achieved under interim managers Matt Parsons and Mark Carter.
Denton arrives at Blaise Park having led St Day into the South West Peninsula League for the first time in their history, and in their maiden season at Step Six are comfortably in mid-table.
A St Blazey statement read: “We are delighted to formally announce the arrival of Lee Denton from St Day AFC as our new first team manager.
“Lee will take charge when we host Brixham later this month and he will be joined in the dugout by coach Steve Maynard and long-standing physio Lauren Lyndon-Hill.
“Interim managers Matt Parsons and Mark Carter will continue to hold the reins for the next two fixtures against Mousehole and Oldland Abbotonians.”