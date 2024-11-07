WARD WILLIAMS CORNWALL SENIOR CUP SECOND-ROUND (WEDNESDAY)
St Austell 6 Torpoint Athletic 2
ST AUSTELL’S ten-day break made no difference as they eventually thrashed Torpoint Athletic to reach the Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-finals.
The Lillywhites reached last year’s final before losing to Falmouth Town, and on this showing are a good outside bet to be in the mix come the spring.
St Austell had won five of their previous six matches to pull clear of trouble in the Western League Premier Division and were ahead inside seven minutes against their league rivals via an own goal.
It took until the 37thminute for the lead to be doubled thanks to full-back Jake Shaw, and five minutes later they were firmly in the box seat when Ryan Downing added a third.
Within two minutes of the restart it was seemingly game on when Elliott Crawford beat Andy Collings from the penalty spot, but ten minutes later the Saints had a fourth with a spot-kick of their own converted by Neil Slateford.
Torpoint refused to lie down and made it 4-2 on 61 minutes thanks to Mason Elliott’s superb chip, but a second St Austell penalty 12 minutes later, again from Slateford, sealed the tie.
Jacob Bowker rubber-stamped their passage with 15 to play, and a bad night went from bad to worse for Torpoint on 80 minutes when Gary Hird was shown a straight red card for dissent.
ST AUSTELL: Andy Collings; Jake Shaw, Jason Rogers, Ollie Brokenshire, Martn Duff; Henry Wilson, Neil Slateford (capt); Keiron Bishop, Matt Searle, Ryan Downing; Liam Eddy. Subs: Adam Carter, Jacob Bowker, Jamie Gilbert, Owen Rosevear, Kaden Stephens.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Sam Rutter, Matt Edwards, Mike Lucas, Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford (capt), Jaiden Miller, Jed Smale, Kelvin Fyneboy, Fred Chapman, Mason Elliott. Subs: Josh Pope, Sam Morgan, Gary Hird, Marley Krac, Callum Holder.