By Kevin Marriott at Bodieve Park
WARD WILLIAMS CORNWALL SENIOR CUP QUARTER-FINAL
Wadebridge Town 1 St Austell 4
ST AUSTELL made a fast start and maintained a high level of performance as they overcame the hurdle of Wadebridge with some comfort at Bodieve Park on Wednesday night.
The only downside for the Lillywhites was injuries to striker George Marris (leg) and centre-half Rhys Hooper (hamstring) which could rule them out for several weeks
Liam Eddy gave the Lillywhites a seventh minute lead, right back Jake Shaw doubled the lead after half an hour and skipper Neil Slateford rounded off a superb first half display by making it 3-0 in the 43rd minute.
To their credit Wadebridge carved out a few chances in the second half before Adam Carter came on to head St Austell’s fourth goal six minutes from the end.
There was just enough time for young sub Robert Rosevear to poke home a consolation for the Bridgers.
St Austell manager Chris Knight said: “It was a night of highs and lows to be honest; on the football front I couldn’t be happier, we dominated the game on a tricky pitch against dangerous opponents and kept the ball for fun.“I thought we looked like what we are, a higher league opponent.“That’s no disrespect to Wadebridge or Rower (Wadebridge manager Paul Rowe), he’s done a fantastic job there, one that’s not recognised enough in my opinion, but I thought we bossed it from start to finish.”
He went on: “It’s a funny feeling to play that well and win a big quarter-final and feel so flat afterwards and obviously that’s down to the injuries to George and Rhys, which takes the gloss off it.“Obviously nobody can be blamed for these things. George’s is a tackle and Rhys has done his hamstring with nobody near him, but it’s a hard one to take with a small squad obviously.
“Great win on the evening, we changed it up as the lads that come in deserve a chance and I thought they took it.“Eds (Liam Eddy) was his old dangerous self and all the lads mucked in and showed their quality. Delighted to be through.”
After an intensive warm-up, St Austell made a very bright start and it was no surprise when Eddy made it 1-0, turning inside from the right side of the penalty area to direct a low left foot shot past Rob Rosevear into the net.
Three minutes later Marris had to be stretchered off when a late challenge by Wadebridge captain Sam Gerken left him requiring five minutes of treatment before being carried off.
But the visitors continued their dominance and increased their lead after 30 minutes when Shaw, scampering forward, latched onto a pass into the box before producing an excellent finish from 15 yards.
It was virtually tie over two minutes before the break when Eddy caused panic just outside the penalty area and the ball broke nicely for Slateford, whose quality finish made it 3-0.
Wadebridge came close to reducing the arrears immediately after the break but Jacob Smale’s goal bound shot was kept out brilliantly by the legs of keeper Andy Collings.
At the other end, two minutes later, Eddy latched onto a through ball to go round keeper Rosevear but he went too wide to the left and his shot hit the side netting.
The remainder of the half was managed well by St Austell, who added a fourth six minutes from time when a superb, inch-perfect cross from the left by sub Alex Hamley allowed Carter to head home from close range.
Wadebridge got their consolation with the last kick of the game, young Rosevear getting the final touch in a mad scramble inside the six-yard box.
WADEBRIDGE TOWN: Rob Rosevear, Tom Harris, Sam Gerken, Brad Rowe, Harry Hopcroft, Lewis Webber, James Hamson (Connor Mewton 76), Jacob Rowe, Kyle Flew, Morgan Vallejo (Rob Rosevear II 65), Jacob Smale. Sub not used: Matt Lloyd.
ST AUSTELL: Andy Collings, Jake Shaw, Martyn Duff, Tom Whipp (Kaden Stephens 86), Rhys Hooper (River Allen 53), Callum Watson, NeilSlateford (capt, Adam Carter 82), Henry Wilson, Liam Eddy, Kieron Bishop (Alex Hamley 82), George Marris (Matt Searle 15).
Men of the match: Wadebridge – Harry Hopcroft; St Austell – Callum Watson.