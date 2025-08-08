South West Peninsula League Premier West preview – Saturday, August 9
WITH the Boardmasters Festival in Newquay taking place, just four games are scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.
Arguably the pick of those is at Lux Park as title hopefuls Liskeard Athletic welcome Wendron United.
The Blues needed two late goals from Owen Pritchard and Harry Jeffery to win 2-1 at Penzance last Saturday, that despite going down to ten men, and face another tough test against a Dron side who won 4-2 at Sticker in midweek.
Elburton Villa put six past new boys Falmouth Town Reserves on matchday one and the Plymouth-based outfit who were transferred from the East Division over the summer, will fancy their chances at home to a Dobwalls side that started with a 5-0 defeat by another side expected to be towards the top end in Callington Town.
Dobwalls’ side that saw them finish an impressive third last time out has been ripped apart, and new boss Kevin McCann will need a few weeks to get his new players embedded.
Penzance got off the mark at Falmouth in midweek thanks to late goals from Ewan Trevains and Jacob Trudgeon, and face the long trip up to Millbrook.
The Brook won at Bude Town last Saturday before a second half goal from Kevin McCallion gave early leaders Callington a 1-0 success on Tuesday night.
Across the border, Holsworthy, who started life under new boss Kevin Squire with a 1-1 draw at home to Launceston, are again at home.
The Magpies entertain a Wadebridge Town side who have last year’s management team of Ryan Hall and Richard Haydon amongst their ranks.
Hall is the assistant to joint bosses Brad Richardson and Andrew Moon, while Haydon has been appointed as physio.
The two are sure to get a warm welcome having helped the Devonians finish seventh last term and reach a third Torridge Cup final in four years, but they will be determined to give Town a second straight victory.
Goals from Aaron Goulty, Kieron Bishop and sub Liam Higgins were enough to give the Bridgers a 3-1 success at Wendron last weekend.
Fixtures (3pm): Elburton Villa v Dobwalls, Holsworthy v Wadebridge Town, Liskeard Athletic v Wendron United, Millbrook v Penzance.
