St Piran League East Divisions round-up – Saturday, February 15
DESPITE Friday’s rain, a number of fixtures did go ahead across the St Piran League structure.
The Tracy Banfield Cup quarter-final between the reserve teams of Callington Town and Falmouth Town produced a ten-goal thriller at Callington Community College with the visitors earning a 6-4 victory.
Jack Davies helped himself to a hat-trick with Scott Yendle (2) and first-teamer Cam Hutchison also netting.
Cally, who included first team captain Ben Langton, scored via Fin Harrison (44 and 80), Will Elliott (50) and substitute Andre Rodukov (74).
The other Tracy Banfield Cup ties between Illogan RBL and Foxhole Stars and St Mawgan and Saltash United Reserves both fell foul of the weather.
No games survived in St Piran League Premier Division East.
Division One East, however, did see a handful of games, including leaders St Newlyn East putting eight past bottom side Roche without reply.
Russell Brooker (12), Ross London (24 and 30) and Martyn Probert ensured a 4-0 lead at the break, which was added to in the second half by London (50), Simon Baulch (60), Jake Watson (68) and Owen London (88).
Nanpean Rovers are two points behind with two games in-hand after easing past strugglers Lifton 5-0.
Liskeard Athletic Reserves missed the chance to leapfrog Lifton after a narrow 1-0 defeat at East Cornwall rivals Pensilva.
The Pens won it in the first half via former Blues midfielder Jack Podmore.
Torpoint Athletic Thirds leapfrogged St Teath into sixth after a 2-0 success in North Cornwall.
Both goals came in the first half with Jamie Hussey and Ryan Easterbrook on target.
Nearby at St Breward, the hosts were edged out 1-0 by mid-table St Stephen.
In Division Two East, second bottom Calstock picked up a precious three points and dramatically improved their goal-difference in the process after thrashing Lanreath 9-0.
The result also moved them on to ten points alongside Bodmin Town Reserves and Mevagissey, the latter having been forced to hand Bude Town Reserves a home walkover.
Calstock’s scorers were Ben Williams with a hat-trick while of the starters George Murrain, Oliver Saunders and James Elliott also tucked in.
The bench also got involved as Josh Searle (2) and Kieran Prescott netted.
Saltash United Thirds moved up to third in the table with a 2-1 success over visiting Gerrans and St Mawes United.
The Ashes moved level with their opponents despite Gerrans scoring through Ethan Gatley.
Tregony need a maximum of nine points to win promotion from Division Three East after overcoming visiting Biscovey 3-1.
Dylan Fox put the hosts in front at the break before Dean Dingle levelled early in the second half. Subs Scott Laughton and Derrick Lucas got the job done.
North Petherwin Reserves moved six points clear of second bottom St Minver Reserves after putting six past visiting Indian Queens.
The goals were shared around Oscar Holgarth, Ryan Hancock, Jake Harris, Jacob Hobson, Mark Horeell and Sonny Smith. Ben Rowe grabbed a double for the Queens.
Week St Mary earned a 1-1 draw at Looe Town Reserves thanks to Noah Reeve’s 81st minute equaliser after Reece Wilmott’s first half goal.
Division Four East’s four matches saw plenty of goals with 19 in total.
Seven of them were at Launceston as their development team saw off Kilkhampton Reserves 5-2.
Alfie Freeman continued his prolific form by helping himself to four with Hayden Gay also on target. Jack Crimmins netted twice for the visitors.
Jared Burns scored for Lifton Reserves as they drew 1-1 with their visiting Pensilva counterparts, while North Hill and St Blazey Thirds ended 2-2 with Scott Martin and Luke Pearce the home scorers.
Padstow United moved to within a point of second-placed Grampound as they thrashed St Neot 5-1.
Daniel Colwill helped himself to a hat-trick with Kevin Allen and Thomas Ball also netting at Jury Park.