SALTASH United have welcomed back goalkeeper Jordan Duffey and confirmed the signing of Aaron Goulty.
Duffey left Waterways Stadium in the summer to join Western League Premier Division rivals Torpoint Athletic, but the move has not worked out for him and he has now returned to the Ashes.
He made 12 appearances for Point, including four clean sheets, with his final appearance coming in the 1-1 draw against Saltash at the Waterways on September 30.
Duffey featured for the Ashes 41 times last season, helping the club achieve its highest league position in over 33 years, and he won the manager’s player of the season award in the process.
"I’m delighted to be rejoining the Ashes," said Duffey, who admitted he was "buzzing" to be back. “I look forward to helping the club climb the Western League table."
Goulty, 22, joins the Ashes following his departure from Plymouth Parkway in search of regular first-team action.
A Saltash lad, he graduated through the Plymouth Argyle academy before going on to feature for Roman Glass St George and Bideford whilst completing his studies.
He has already donned the Ashes shirt on two occasions this season, making his debut in the 4-2 win at Wendron United in the FA Vase second qualifying round last month.
"I've really enjoyed the two games I’ve been involved in at the club," Goulty told Ashes Media. “Hopefully I can make a positive impact on the team and we can kick on in the league."