St Piran Football League Premier Division East latest round-up
SALTASH United Reserves continue to apply the pressure to nearest challengers Foxhole Stars after a 3-1 victory at Launceston last night (Tuesday).
The Ashes made the trip up the A388 knowing that if they win their final three games then Foxhole must earn 18 points from their last 18 available to finish level, and got the job done against the strugglers.
Spike Nicholls, Pete Styring and Ben Waters all notched for the visitors who finish the season at home to St Blazey and Launceston.
Foxhole were left frustrated after their home clash with Sticker Reserves was postponed.
Saturday saw both title contenders win.
At Foxhole, goals from Tim Peers and Kieran Barrett saw the Satrs run out 2-0 winners over Torpoint Athletic. Nearby at Poltair Park, the Ashes ease past relegation-threatened St Austell Reserves 4-1.
Spike Nicholls scored twice with with Mike Vanstone and Ben Waters also on target.
Sol Wilson was the Saints scorer on the half-hour mark.
The Saints remain a point ahead of second bottom Gunnislake who drew 4-4 at Polperro.
The home side flew out of the traps and led 2-0 inside seven minutes courtesy of Cam Patterson (7) and Jake Thomas (12), before Tom Dixon pulled one back six minutes later and made it 2-2 just before half-time.
Thomas’ second followed by an own goal on 57 minutes seemingly made it three points for the Greens, but Gunni responded again for Dixon’s hat-trick.
It was then 4-4 as a second own goal of the day found its way in on 89 minutes.
North Petherwin remain in contention for a top-five finish after seeing off Altarnun 2-1.
The visitors, who had to concede their weekend trip to Sticker, led 1-0 at the break with the wind in their favour, but unsurprisingly it was a different story after the break as Owen Pennington netted with a free-kick before the defender grabbed his second late on. The win followed up a fine point they had picked up on Saturday when they drew 2-2 with fourth-placed St Mawgan, a result made possible by Tom Hancock’s brace.
Millbrook sit fifth, four points ahead of North Petherwin having played two games more, following an excellent 1-0 success at mid-table Polperro. Harry Stacey got the all-important goal for the Brook.
The local derby at St Dominick ended all square against Callington Town Reserves.
The Doms drew 1-1 at Launceston on Saturday and despite netting via Steven Nicholls (2) and sub Dylan Rangecroft, Cally earned a point.
Cally did ease past their Millbrook counterparts 4-1 on Saturday.
Andre Rodukov (1) and Jacob Eldridge (14) had the hosts 2-0 up inside quarter of an hour, and although the Brook pulled one back via Charlie Brown, another quick start from Callington after the break got the job done.
Rodukov added his second on 49 minutes before James Brenton made it 4-1 on 55 minutes.