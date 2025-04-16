The visitors, who had to concede their weekend trip to Sticker, led 1-0 at the break with the wind in their favour, but unsurprisingly it was a different story after the break as Owen Pennington netted with a free-kick before the defender grabbed his second late on. The win followed up a fine point they had picked up on Saturday when they drew 2-2 with fourth-placed St Mawgan, a result made possible by Tom Hancock’s brace.