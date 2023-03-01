NEW Saltash United signing Josh Parry scored on his debut as the Ashes increased their lead at the top of the Toolstation Western League Premier Division table again to six points with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Millbrook at a bitterly cold Waterways Stadium last night.
Southern League Division One side Tavistock striker Parry started the match, which saw Saltash take the lead after only eight minutes when Charlie Elkington finished off a corner.
Callum O'Brien made it 2-0 just past the half-hour mark when he headed in Callum Martindale's flag kick.
Whatever Millbrook manager Mackenzie Brown said to his troops at the interval quickly went out of the window when, within four minutes of the restart, Saltash were 4-0 up with goals from Parry after a cross and Sam Hughes with a brilliant finish, and that was how the scoreline stayed in front of a good crowd of 155.
Saltash now lead second-place Mousehole by six points but Mousehole have four games in hand.