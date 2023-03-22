SALTASH United bounced back from their Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final disappointment with this thrilling come-from-behind 5-2 win over Barnstaple Town at Waterways Stadium last night.
It looked like it was going to be a tough evening for the Ashes when they fell 2-0 behind to their fifth-position North Devon visitors in the early stages after two great finishes by Stuart Bowker.
The Ashes pulled a goal back from the penalty spot through Adam Carter after a foul by Liam Kingston, and Carter added an equaliser right on half-time.
Harrison Davis edged them in front with a deflected shot straight after the break, and Mike Smith wrapped up the three points with a brace, the second goal coming in the 73rd minute.
The game finished in explosive fashion, with referee Aidan Madden issuing three red cards - sending off Barum duo Callum Laird and Matty Andrew, and Ashes midfielder Carlo Garside.
Saltash now have a five-point lead in the Western League Premier Division over second-place Mousehole, who have three games in hand.