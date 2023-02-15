Saltash United will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Toolstation Western League Premier Division table to eight points when they face Falmouth Town at Bickland Park tonight (7.45pm).
A win would put the Ashes eight clear of second-place Mousehole, who would have four games in hand, and 10 ahead of third-position Bridgwater United, who have played three fewer matches.
Saltash have played Falmouth twice this season, and lost on both occasions.
They went down 2-1 at Bickland Park in the FA Cup in early August, when they had Callum Merrin sent off, and they then lost 3-1 at home in the league on Boxing Day, which ended an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions.
Saltash go into the match off the back of a 4-0 home win over Wellington on Saturday, while Falmouth lost 2-0 at home to Buckland Athletic.
