Saltash United have been kicked out of the Les Phillips Cup for fielding an ineligible player.
The Ashes beat Torpoint Athletic 5-2 at Waterways Stadium on Tuesday night.
It was a replay of a game that took place at the beginning of December, when Saltash won 2-1 but were found to have breached competition rules for using four substitutes instead of three, and were ordered by Western League officials to play the game again.
They have now been found to have contravened Les Phillips Cup Rule 12e by playing new arrival Carlo Garside as a substitute in Tuesday's game - a player they ironically signed from Torpoint.
That rule says that players had to be eligible to play in the original tie if the match is then replayed.
Saltash believed that game to be null and void and that Tuesday's match would be viewed as a new fixture, so that eligibility ruling would not apply.
As a result of their decision, the Western League Board have awarded the tie to Torpoint, and they will be away to Buckland Athletic in the next round.