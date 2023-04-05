SALTASH United guaranteed themselves a top-two finish in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division table and at least a promotion play-off with an excellent 3-1 home win over third-spot Bridgwater United last night.
They fell behind to a headed Jacob Spence goal in a sticky opening 10 minutes, but after that they dominated the game.
They hit the woodwork twice in the first half and still trailed 1-0 at the break.
But Mike Smith popped up with headers in the 54th and 67th minutes to put the Ashes in front.
And 16 minutes from time, Harrison Davis cut across the face of goal and fired home the third to make the three points safe.
Saltash now lead second-place Mousehole - who won 3-1 at Wellington last night - by two points, but the latter have two games in hand.
Saltash are next in action on Easter Monday when they play the first of their three remaining games, away to Ashton and Backwell.
Mousehole visit Helston Athletic on Good Friday and then entertain Clevedon Town on Easter Monday.