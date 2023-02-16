Saltash United stretched their lead at the top of the Toolstation Western League Premier Division table to eight points with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Falmouth Town last night.
With the club's understandable concerns over the financial implications of winning promotion, the players are certainly not letting that affect their performances on the pitch, and this was their sixth straight win in all competitions.
Second-place Mousehole have four games in hand, and third-spot Bridgwater United are 10 points adrift having played three fewer matches, but points on the board at this stage of the season are invaluable, with congested fixture lists coming up for their rivals.
Falmouth had several key players missing but had already beaten the Ashes twice this season - in the league at Waterways Stadium and the FA Cup at Bickland Park.
However, they were undone by a goal of real quality from Saltash centre-back Sam Leary, who smashed home an absolute screamer from 25 yards to put the Ashes ahead after 49 minutes following a goalless first half.
Falmouth never really threatened the Saltash goal throughout the match, apart from one cleared off the line amid a goalmouth scramble midway through the first half.
And Ashes sealed victory in the 88th minute when substitute George Spencer headed home Callum Martindale's excellent cross.
Saltash face another tough road trip on Saturday when they visit sixth-place Shepton Mallet.
