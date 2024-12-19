SALTASH United boss Macca Brown admits Boxing Day is probably his ‘favourite day of the season’ as they prepare for their festive showdown with neighbours Torpoint Athletic at Kimberley Stadium (11am).
Both sides have endured mixed campaigns so far this term for different reasons.
The Ashes were expected to be somewhere towards the top six of the Western League Premier Division after a fine end to last season and some shrewd summer signings, but sit 15th, while the Point are second bottom under Ryan Fice who replaced Dean Cardew during the summer.
However, Brown knows that their East Cornwall rivals are in better than their results suggest.
He said: “We are really looking forward to Boxing Day, it’s probably my favourite day of the season to be honest.
“There’s always a really great atmosphere and the early kick-off times mean there’s a good crowd and plenty of people around after the game as well. With it being a local derby it always adds that extra edge to it as well, so it’s a game we are really looking forward to.
“We know it’ll be a really tough game there’s no doubt about that. League positions don’t really matter in the Western League it’s always a difficult game regardless of your opponent.
“Torpoint have been incredibly close to winning games in recent weeks yet somehow not getting quite over the line, so we’ll be anticipating a really difficult game. I watched them versus Shepton Mallet last month and they have real pace up front with Gary Hird that we’ll have to defend well against.”
Saltash have picked up just one victory so far this term on home soil, compared to six away, and Brown knows it needs to change if they are to climb towards the top half.
He said: “Our home form in terms of results hasn’t been acceptable and there’s no getting away from that, but the games have been closely contested and it’s probably really fine margins that have gone against us. On the flip side, only Portishead have a better away record than us, so it shows we are more than capable, but it’s definitely time to turn it on at Kimberley.”
Brown’s appointment ahead of last season was met with plenty of excitement, and admits this calendar year has had it’s ups and downs.
He added: “2024 has been mixed really, there was so much optimism which probably hasn’t quite come to fruition.
“We were magnificent from February onwards and were in the top three on form in that period until the end of the season, and then signed some really good players in the summer which we hoped would take us to the next level, but then luck just seemed to work against us.
“Rikki Shepherd picked up a bad injury in pre-season which was a blow and we lost Tyler Love-Holmes to Truro, and then a crazy fixture schedule added more problems with injuries and we couldn’t really catch a break.
“The squad looks quite different now to the summer and we didn’t anticipate that happening, but I do feel it’s in a better place so we look forward to what 2025 brings. The club has also appointed a new chairperson which means more change so that’s always exciting to see as well.”
Saltash start the new year with a trip to St Austell for another Cornish derby, a fixture Brown feels should be played on another occasion.
He added: “New Year’s Day at St Austell will also be a big test. I have to say I think it’s harsh on the players at this level to schedule a fixture on New Year’s Day given the impact it’ll have on the lads!”