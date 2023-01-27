Saltash United have boosted their squad by signing dynamic midfielder Callum Watson from Southern League side Tavistock.
Watson has already featured for the Ashes this season in a 3-1 away win against Welton Rovers on October 22, having signed on a dual registration basis, but he has now committed to the Ashes for the rest of the season.
Saltash boss Danny Lewis commented: "Callum will be a massive addition both on and off the field.
"I played with him when I was at Plymouth Parkway and he is a fantastic character, he is a leader, and he is a winner.
"We have always tried to bring in the right people with a proven track record and he is someone who has had a lot of success at Tavistock who will complement what is already a very good squad.
"He will give us that necessary lift as we enter the congested fixture period. I am absolutely delighted”.
Watson goes straight into the squad for tomorrow's Western League Premier Division trip to Cadbury Heath.