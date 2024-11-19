WAYNE Rooney is to star in a new ‘fly-on-the-wall’ documentary series about his time as head coach of Plymouth Argyle.
The former England international agreed to the deal after being approached by a production company, who are keen to glean an insight into his managerial role with the Pilgrims, as well as how he has settled to life here in the Westcountry.
Filming has already begun with crews seen at Home Park for their recent Sky Bet Championship clash with Portsmouth, as well as for Rooney’s return to former club Derby County.
Football documentaries have become massively popular with viewers in recent years, particularly the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ series, featuring owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.
Also a hit with supporters was the Netflix documentary, Sunderland 'Til I Die, which lasted three series and followed the fortunes of the Black Cats after suffering relegation from the Premier League and Championship into League One before earning promotion back into the second tier.
Rooney, whose wife Coleen is currently appearing on ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’, is no stranger to filming a documentary as he was the subject of a feature-length film in 2022 which looked back at his career as a player, most notably at Manchester United and for England. It also delved into his off-field life as he discussed his life's most important moments in interviews.
Since taking charge of Argyle back in May, the 39-year-old has so far led the Pilgrims to four wins and four draws in their 15 Championship matches this season.
Rooney and his Argyle team return to competitive action this Friday after the recent international break when they face Watford at Home Park (8pm).
It is not yet known which platform or channel will screen the show, or when it will actually go to air.