By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 4 Barnstaple Town 0
RYAN Richards slotted home a hat-trick as Torpoint Athletic returned to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over ten-man Barnstaple Town at The Mill.
Richards put his side in front early on before Josh Parry was red-carded just before the break for a poor tackle on Elliott Crawford.
To make matters worse for the visitors, Richards added a second before the whistle.
Torpoint used the extra man in the second half and grabbed two more, the first a ‘goal of the season’ contender from Curtis Damerell, before Richards notched his hat-trick.
The Point made three changes from the 4-1 defeat at leaders Clevedon the week before as Damerell was available again and started up front with Richards, while Fred Chapman and Jed Smale also came in.
Barnstaple arrived in South East Cornwall third in the table and tested the hosts’ defence first when Josh Parry was played into to the area.
His shot from an angle from 18 yards was well saved by the diving Ryan Rickard.
Just before the quarter-hour mark Torpoint took the lead when James Rowe put the ball through to Richards who chested the ball to his feet and blasted home from 10 yards past Kane Gregory.
A couple of minutes later with hosts in the ascendancy of possession, good build-up play by Jed Smale and Damerell played in Richards who saw his effort blocked by the keeper.
Ricky Marinaro had a shot from distance which went just over as Barum looked to respond, but with two minutes remaining of the first period, the visitors were reduced to ten men when Parry’s late lunge on Crawford ended with Will Annear producing a straight red.
It soon went from bad to worse for the North Devon club when the hosts doubled their lead right on half-time when Josh Pope sent in a pinpoint cross to Richards who sent home a powerful header from 10 yards.
With Torpoint making the most of the extra man in the second half, they extended their lead further.
On the 68th minute, a ball was played through to Damerell. He did a couple of keep-ups and then turned with the ball and lobbed Gregory from 25 yards to the amazement of the home fans.
With 18 minutes remaining Torpoint scored their fourth. James Rowe put a ball in from the right, Richards won the ball in the area off a defender and slotted home for his hat-trick.
The result moved Torpoint nine points clear of second bottom St Blazey after they suffered a shock 7-4 defeat at Welton Rovers which was the Somerset side’s first victory of the season.
The Point are back in action on Saturday when they head to play-off chasing Buckland Athletic (3pm).
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Fred Chapman, Josh Pope, Sam Morgan (Owen Haslam, 75), Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford (capt), James Rowe (Mason Elliott, 77), Joe Rapson (Rory Simmons 54), Curtis Damerell, Ryan Richards (Liam Manchip, 80), Jed Smale (Mike Lucas, 63).
BARNSTAPLE TOWN: Kane Gregory; Euan Washbrook, Harry Scott (Farren Simons, 57), Ricky Marinaro (Nathan Colley, 71), Josh Baxter (Harvey Dennis 68), Lee Gardener, Scott Piper, Joe Grigg, Tommy Rogers, Dan Wilson (Callum Deemer, 73), Josh Parry. Subs not used: Ben Potter.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Ryan Richards.