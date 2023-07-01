RYAN Richards scored an impressive hat-trick as Torpoint Athletic came from behind to beat their one-league-lower opponents Wadebridge Town 4-3 at a very wet Bodieve Park last night.
Point, missing several players, particularly at the back, took the lead through a clinical Richards finish after 21 minutes, and even though Wadebridge levelled just past the half-hour mark, Richards put Point back in front four minutes before the break with a 20-yard free-kick.
The Bridgers come storming back with two goals in 12 minutes in the second half, and Point were indebted to goalkeeper Jordan Duffey for preventing their hosts scoring more.
But Point finished strongly, with James Lorenz curling a superb right-foot shot into the top corner of the net, and Richards then making it 4-3 three minutes from time with a right-foot shot from the edge of the penalty box into the bottom corner.