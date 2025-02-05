St Piran League Division Two East – Saturday, February 1
THERE might have only been three games, but fixtures at Gerrans and St Mawes, Lanreath and St Dennis produced a remarkable 22 goals, half of which came at Gerrans.
They edged out Calstock 6-5 at Halawartha Park.
In a remarkable contest, the hosts led 4-2 at the break courtesy of Jason Busby (9 and 12), Samuel Ward (15) and Jamie Bilkey (37) with Callington Town frontman Kieran Prescott replying twice.
Prescott helped himself to a further hat-trick to put the Bees in line for a remarkable comeback before the hosts struck twice late on via Ward (87) and Busby (90+1) for a treble of his own.
Bude Town Reserves made it back-to-back victories with a 5-0 success at Lanreath.
The Seasiders were far from full strength but saw Jago Tweitman score three to go alongside efforts from Rohan Cross and Archie Perrott.
St Dennis moved to within a point of fourth-placed Gorran after a 4-2 success at Boscawen Park.
The Clay Country outfit powered into a 4-1 lead at the break which was more than enough despite a Gorran consolation in the second half.