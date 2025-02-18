By Kevin Marriott
MARK Pratten has announced that he has stepped down as chairman of Millbrook after a short second interim spell in the role.
Pratten returned to the South West Peninsula League club earlier this season, having first resigned in June 2022, and was looking forward to trying to turn the club’s fortunes around.
In a statement on the club’s Facebook page, Pratten wrote: “I would like to confirm that my interim role as chairman at Millbrook AFC has now come to an end.
“I have enjoyed being back and feel that at this point I have done what was needed re grading some governance, structure and roles and responsibilities.
“I had hoped to extend my stay to a more permanent role, but sadly that isn’t possible due to various ongoing reasons.
“I would like to thank all of our clubhouse staff as they are a great team and have supported me throughout my short but productive spell at the club and the customers/members/supporters and wider community for welcoming me back. It’s been a pleasure for me to have that link.
“From my first spell as chair to this spell, one thing has and always will remain a constant, I care immensely about our club. Everything I do is for the club and the people that use it day in, day out.
“It is, as I hoped it would be, a community hub for all to use and enjoy regardless of what the future holds.
“Thank you all for your support; it has meant a lot to me and I will miss it.
“I will always be a supporter of our club so will see you all around no doubt in the future.”
Millbrook, relegated from the Western League last season, are now embroiled in a fight to stay in SWPL Premier West. They welcome Dobwalls on Saturday (3pm).