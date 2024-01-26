THE biggest match of the South West Peninsula League Premier West season so far takes place at Poltair Park tomorrow at 3pm when the league's top two do battle.
Second-place St Austell play host to leaders Liskeard Athletic, with both sides in good form, and both in the semi-finals of the Cornwall Senior Cup.
St Austell are a point behind the Blues, who have a game in hand, and if they lose tomorrow, it might be an uphill struggle to overhaul their rivals before the end of the season.
However, if the Lillywhites manage to win, it will make it a thrilling run-in to the end of the campaign.
When the two sides met at Lux Park, a superb contest ended in a 3-3 draw.
Liskeard have boosted their stretched squad recently with the signings of defender Lee Rundle and striker Charlie Young to try and help them over the finish line.