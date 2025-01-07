STICKER’S Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-final clash with Southern League Division One South play-off chasers Mousehole has fallen foul of the weather.
After plenty of rain in recent days, unsurprisingly Burngullow’s Park pitch is unplayable with a new date to be announced in due course.
Mousehole’s league rivals Helston Athletic are still due to welcome SWPL Premier West high-flyers Liskeard Athletic (7.45pm).
However, there is a second pitch inspection planned for 2pm.
While the two sides might be two leagues apart, Liskeard have plenty of firepower capable of playing at a higher level.
Helston will undoubtedly start as favourites, particularly with their impressive attacking trio of Jack Crago, Reece Thomson and Jacob Smith, but if the Blues can keep the back door shut, they will fancy their own chances.
Liskeard were last in action on Boxing Day morning when they edged past local rivals Millbrook 2-1 at Lux Park, while Helston drew 2-2 with Exmouth Town on the same afternoon.
The Blues have seen games against Mousehole and Cinderford Town postponed in recent days, so will be keen to take their frustration out.