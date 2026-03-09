SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Penzance 1 Callington Town 1
THIRD-placed Penzance held out against a very strong second half onslaught to cling on to a point against Callington Town and maintain a three-point gap over their opponents.
The Magpies had established a 1-0 half-time lead thanks to Sam Young’s first goal of the season but Cally dominated the second half and were rewarded with an equaliser from Fin Harrison after 79 minutes.
After the two-hour Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final epic four days previously, manager Mark Vercesi rested himself and fellow veteran Wade Brown. Seventeen-year-old Hayden Waters, a midweek scorer at Blaise Park, got to make his first start at Penlee Park, in Brown’s centre-forward berth.
Josh Turner came in for Vercesi at the back with Sam Young making only his second start of the season, in place of Ollie Butler.
And it was the midfielder who had the first shot at goal after a cagey opening, though his drive was comfortably saved by Jake Mead-Crebbin.
After 26 minutes, Penzance lost experienced centre back Ben Palmer to a recurring groin injury and, before they could fully settle, a penalty was conceded.
Will Trenoweth raced off his line to foul Kieran Prescott as the striker arrowed into the box from the left flank, but made amends with a brilliant save low to his right from Fin Harrison.
And the Magpies immediately capitalised, Sam Young finishing a slick move with a low shot tucked inside Mead-Crebbin’s far post – his first goal of an injury-hit season contributing towards his man of the match accolade awarded by main sponsor Jewson.
James Butler, Palmer’s replacement, threatened a second but saw his shot charged down – the last action of a very impressive first half for the home side.
After the break, though, the cup exertions started to take their toll. Penzance began to look leggy and Callington dominated.
From a pinpoint cross from the right, Harrison headed just over. Soper then came agonisingly close to scoring himself, with a viciously curling shot that passed dangerously close to Trenoweth’s far post.
Callum Courts then had a powerful shot charged down.
Substitute Alex Jacob wreaked havoc with numerous threatening raids down the right flank, and it was one such foray that yielded the equaliser 11 minutes from time, Harrison finishing the move by nodding the ball home from close range to secure a share of the points.
Both sides are at home this Saturday (3pm) as Penzance welcome Sticker and Callington face bottom side and East Cornwall rivals, Dobwalls.
PENZANCE: Will Trenoweth, Josh Turner (Jacob Trudgeon 83), Ben Palmer (James Butler 26), Ewan Trevains, Silas Sullivan, Tyler Tonkin, Sam Young, Charlie Willis (Ollie Butler 83), Hayden Waters (Charlie Young 70), Andreas Calleja-Stayne, Lewis Caspall. Sub not used: Rohan Bennetts.
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin, George Soper, Elliott Haxell, Harvey Barrett, Harry Southcott (capt), Callum Brown, Kieran Ryall, Calum Courts, Kieran Prescott, Fin Harrison, Huck Enticknap. Subs: Alex Jacob, Fin Skews, Ed Harrison, Jamie Martin, Dean Southcott.
Men-of-the-match: Penzance – Sam Young; Callington Town – Fin Harrison.
