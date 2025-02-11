St Piran League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, February 8
PADSTOW United took a huge step to reaching second after easing past current incumbents Grampound 4-1 away from home.
The visitors netted three times in the final 25 minutes, that after Josh Old got their first on 27 minutes.
Dean Dunn netted for the hosts who remain four points ahead, but United have the same number of games in-hand.
Kilkhampton Reserves are level on points with Padstow, albeit having played twice more, following a 2-1 victory over their visiting Gerrans and St Mawes United counterparts.
Liam Bunning continued his great form the hosts, while Chris Ward got the other goal.
Gerrans netted through Toby Osborne.
Leaders Newquay Thirds continue to sweep through the division, making it 14 wins from a possible 15 with a 5-0 success at North Hill.
Alfie Treweek put the Peppermints ahead early on before Felix Sidia Poole doubled the advantage on 21 minutes.
Cameron Law (48 and 54) scored twice early in the second half to make it 4-0 before Walter Marney got the fifth nine minutes before the end.
St Blazey and Launceston are two of the Cornish clubs with three men’s teams at present and they produced an eight-goal thriller which the Clarets eventually won away from home.
Alfie Freeman (22 and 35) and Matthew Hann (27 and 42) both netted for the visitors in the first half with an own goal rounding off their scoring in the second half.
Blazey replied via Harrison Russon (32 and 90) and Owen Curtis (78).
Fifth-placed St Teath Reserves welcomed their Lostwithiel counterparts with neither side able to find a breakthrough.