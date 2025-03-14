NEWQUAY can take one giant step towards promotion tomorrow when they visit second-placed Liskeard Athletic in SWPL Premier West (3pm).
The Peppermints go to Lux Park with a five-point buffer over the Blues and with just five games to go after, know a victory could be huge in terms of their overall aspirations.
Liskeard know that realistically nothing but a win will do as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing draw with in-form Holsworthy who made it five successive clean sheets.
A large crowd is expected in South East Cornwall as the visitors look for a repeat of their 3-0 success over Liskeard in early February 8, but whatever happens it’s sure to be lively.
At the other end of the table, second bottom Millbrook face out of form Bude Town for the first of their double-header.
They face off in North Cornwall next Saturday (1.30pm), but for now know they need to make use of home advantage against a Bude side that sit on 24 points, seven clear of the Brook.
The Seasiders arrive having lost four of their last five games, but will also fancy their chances of picking up some much-needed momentum.
Millbrook have come to life in 2025, and with nobody sure yet of how many sides, if at all, will be relegated, must strike in the next week.
Launceston will hope for a favour from the Seasiders when they welcome Wadebridge Town.
Lanson were 2-0 up against Camelford last Saturday before a thrilling late comeback from the Camels saw them edge a five-goal thriller. Launceston are a point behind Millbrook having played a game less, and welcome a Bridgers side currently sat in seventh.
Bodmin Town are three points ahead of Launceston before their trip to Sticker.
Town were thrashed 7-0 at leaders Newquay last Saturday, but a clash at Burngullow Park is a game they will be targeting as they look to keep ahead of the bottom two.
Sticker are nine points clear of the Clarets and can enjoy a pressure-free end to the season with five sides below them.
St Day have just four games remaining as the Yellows look to arrest their poor form.
The Yellows were above halfway for much of the campaign, but the villagers have lost their last five games.
They sit six points ahead of Launceston who have six fixtures to play, but face a tough test against a Callington Town side who are pushing hard for a top four finish.
Kieran Prescott got the only goal at Bude Town last weekend and are notoriously difficult to break down, as shown by the fact they’ve got the second best record at the back in the division, conceding just 18 times in 20 starts.
Cally are six points behind fourth-placed Penzance, but have ten games left, the most in the division.
Wendron who sit between the two are on 44 from 23, are also in action when they welcome Truro City Reserves to Underlane.
The hosts have the second best record in the division in terms of goals having racked up 60 in 23 starts, while only seven sides have scored more than Truro’s 38.
Fixtures (3pm): Launceston v Wadebridge Town, Liskeard Athletic v Newquay, Millbrook v Bude Town, St Day v Callington Town, Sticker v Bodmin Town, Wendron United v Truro City Reserves.