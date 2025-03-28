SWPL Premier West preview – Saturday, March 29
NEWQUAY and Liskeard Athletic resume their epic title battle tomorrow with both sides having just five games to play.
Liskeard’s thrilling 2-1 success over the Peppermints 13 days ago means there are just two points between the sides, with each having five fixtures remaining.
Camelford, who have won four straight games to climb up to tenth welcome Liskeard, while Newquay entertain a Callington side looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-2 draw at Bodmin Town.
But Cally are still in the mix for a top four finish and are seven points adrift of current incumbents Penzance but with five games in-hand.
Third-placed Dobwalls were also in the mix, but a shock 5-3 defeat at Sticker last weekend means they are 11 points behind Newquay with two games in-hand.
The Dingos have another tricky away day against a Truro City Reserves side who are seventh but have Holsworthy and Camelford on their coat-tails.
On a day where there are just six games, bottom side Launceston need to pull a rabbit out of the hat when they go to Wendron.
The Dron are fifth, five points behind Penzance having played three games less and will start as firm favourites against a Clarets side that are six points behind the two sides above them, Bodmin Town and Millbrook.
Holsworthy advanced into a fourth successive Torridge Cup final on Thursday night as they beat SWPL Premier West rivals Bude Town 1-0.
Gavin Carter’s opportunistic finish after just eight minutes means the Magpies head to Sticker in a good mood.
But with less than 48 hours to recover, Sticker will hope to take advantage at Burngullow Park.
If the hosts win they will leapfrog the Devonians in the table, and could end the day as high as eighth if Truro and Camelford lose to Dobwalls and Liskeard.
Bodmin Town produced a fine draw last weekend and have a mouthwatering derby date with Wadebridge Town at Priory Park.
The Bridgers will be under new management next term following the decision of Paul Rowe to step down after seven years in the role, but he will be determined to get a response from his side after they were thrashed 5-0 at Dobwalls in their last outing.
With a number of clubs not far behind in the race for seventh, Rowe knows they need some points from their final five games which end with the River Camel derby against Camelford at Bodieve Park on Friday, April 18.
Fixtures (3pm): Bodmin Town v Wadebridge Town, Camelford v Liskeard Athletic, Newquay v Callington Town, Sticker v Holsworthy, Truro City Reserves v Dobwalls, Wendron United v Launceston.