By Kevin Marriott
SWPL PREMIER WEST ROUND-UP – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21
NEWQUAY went into Christmas top of the table as they chase the golden prize of promotion to the Western League.
Their 5-1 victory over Sticker at Mount Wise on Saturday left them three points ahead of their main title rivals, Liskeard Athletic, who won 6-2 at Bude Town.
One game into the second half of their league programme it is no surprise that the Peppermints and the Blues have risen to the top, having been the pre-season favourites of most Cornish football followers.
The fixtures between the two sides, yet to be played, will almost certainly prove to be pivotal. Dates for your diary – February 8 at Mount Wise and March 15 at Lux Park.
After a goalless first half on Saturday, Newquay ran away with victory as Louis Price and Callam Msconie helped themselves to a couple of goals each, with Harry Downing getting the other.
Price broke the deadlock in the 55th minute and two minutes later Mconie doubled their lead, with Price making it 3-0 after 63 minutes.
Sticker pulled a goal back four minutes later courtesy of an own goal, but Downing soon restored Newquay’s three-goal advantage before Maconie completed the scoring five minutes from time.
It turned out to be the Max Gilbert show at Broadclose Park as the talented midfield man scored four times in Liskeard’s 6-2 win over BudeTown.
Dan Jennings, returning to the starting line-up after a spell on the bench, also notched two as the Blues won with more comfort than they might have expected.
Jennings gave Liskeard a dream start with a third minute goal and although Callum Deemer soon pulled Bude level with a 30-yard screamer, Jennings soon restored the visitors’ advantage and Gilbert increased their lead before half-time.
Gilbert illustrated his confident mood with goals from 30 yards and 20 yards to complete his hat-trick before adding his fourth and Liskeard’s sixth near the end
There was still time for Dylan Morgan to grab a second goal for the Seasiders before their Boxing Day derby at Holsworthy.
Dobwalls suffered only their second league defeat of the season and failed to score in the league for the first time this season as Penzance beat them 2-0 at Penlee Park.
After a goalless first half, Charlie Young broke the deadlock in the 48th minute and after Dobwalls centre-half Joe Cook was sent off, Charlie Willis secured the points for the Magpies in the 73rd minute.
The result saw Dobwalls drop to fourth, while Penzance moved up to fifth.
Launceston battled back at Pennygillam to record their third win of the season after Bodmin Town had led 2-1 with just over half an hour to play.
The Clarets led at half-time through a Mike Steele penalty, but two goals in five minutes from Harry Probyn and Sam Cox had Bodmin ahead before the hour.
Kian Berry equalised and then Jaden Wood popped up with a late winner in the 97th minute to earn the Clarets a huge three points and move to within two points of North Cornwall rivals Camelford.