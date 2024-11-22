NEARLY £18,000 has been raised for footballer Gary Clarke following a charity match between his current side Bude Town and hometown club Bradworthy, held on Wednesday, November 13 at Broadclose Park.
In mid September Gary fell ill and was soon diagnosed with the incredibly rare pseudomyxoma peritonei, a cancer that affects the stomach and abdomen.
Gary had a successful operation in Basingstoke, but is now off work and has a wife – Lauren – and two young children – Harry and Elliott – to support.
With Gary having played for Bradworthy, Holsworthy and Bude amongst others, two of his former clubs came together to set up the match with all funds raised going to Gary and his family.
The evening itself – which Gary attended – was a roaring success as 690 people turned up to see a contest which Bradworthy won 4-2.
But while the football provided the entertainment, the money raised and the fact Gary was there enjoying himself, made the occasion all the worthwhile.
Reflecting on the evening, Bude Town first team manager and event organiser, Steve Hackett said: “It was one of the best evenings for us as a club with nearly 700 people heading to the game.
“Bradworthy’s Justine Johns ran a raffle, we had plenty of volunteers doing the bar and entry and so on, and we’re all just overwhelmed at the incredible amount of people came out to support Gary.”
Gary’s brother Lee captained the visitors, while sons Harry and Elliott were Bradworthy’s mascots for the night.
Steve added: “Gary was out and about. He was in the dugout for a while, chatting and it was great to see him doing so well.
“Gary is the sort of player in local football that you hate to play against as he’s aggressive, a winner and loves doing the dirty side of the game, all the things people hate playing against.
“But when he is in your team, it’s brilliant as he bleeds the colour of your club. He’s so determined and is a manager’s dream.
“And with what he’s like on the pitch and as a person; a proper grafter and family man – all of these ingredients make him a very popular person which was shown by how many people came to watch the game.”
He continued: “It’s amazing how football can come together in situations like this. Holsworthy were up there, Torrington were up there and plenty of others, all to raise money for Gary.
“And in the end, we’ve raised a remarkable £17,433 and are delighted to help Gary and his family.”
The squads were as follows:
BUDE TOWN: Gary Dinshaw; Jordan Mason, Harrison Swatton, Ross Davage, Liam Dart, James Dart, Alan Shaw, Dan Talbot, Liam Sandercock, Wes Pugh, Rob Slee, Ryan Hodge, Jason Winser, Nathan Bonney, Harry Hopcroft, Gary Dinshaw, Adam Goodgroves, Jake Woodland, Aaron White, Chris Hill, Tom Metherell. Manager – Adrian Warburton.
BRADWORTHY: Ryan Walter; Lee Clarke, Dan Furse, Shaun Andrew, Ian Sampson, Damian French, Michael Sampson, Danny Bryant, Tim Summers, Tudor Placinta, Ben Potter, Luke Potter, Will Jenkins, Toby Curtis, Carlo Chandler, Dom Abbott, Callum Johns, Harrison Palmer, Sam Munday. Managers – Steve Jenkins and Gavin Johns.
Reflecting on the support they have received, the Clarke family issued the following statement: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped us in anyway since Gary’s cancer diagnosis. From the kind messages to cards received to dinners being made, it has helped us all massively.
“We cannot thank Bude Town Football Club, Bradworthy Football Club, Steve Hackett and everyone associated with both of these football clubs enough for putting on the charity match on November 13, to raise funds to support us whilst we go through this journey.
“Thank you to all match sponsors, helpers and everyone associated with making the auctions happen.
“We are overwhelmed and humbled by the amount of support we have received, and thank you to everyone who has donated to the fundraising page.
“We have absolutely no idea what this journey is going to bring, but Gary will do everything he can to beat this and knowing you are all backing him will give him even more strength to keep going.
“Thank you everyone from the bottom of our hearts – Gary, Lauren, Harry and Elliott!”