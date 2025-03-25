St Piran League Division One East latest round-up
NANPEAN Rovers are now two points clear at the top of the table following a 2-0 success at Wadebridge Town Reserves on Saturday.
The Clay country outfit went into the day level with St Newlyn East who were held at Liskeard Athletic Reserves, but goals from Zachary Best and Harry Wilmshaw got the job done.
They were then boosted by the news that St Newlyn East shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller.
Liskeard scored via first team midfielder Max Gilbert and Jake White, but were denied a precious three points thanks to Jake Watson’s first half double.
Third-placed Torpoint Athletic had no trouble seeing off bottom side Roche 5-1 away from home.
William Ferguson helped himself to a hat-trick with Aidan Northcott (2) aso on the scoresheet.
Boscastle had a mixed week in their bid.
They moved up to fourth after Sam Haddy’s 95th minute winner gave them a 1-0 success at Wadebridge in midweek, but saw their momentum halted on Saturday as Pensilva left Forrabury Park with a 3-2 victory.
James Bosley (27) and Sam Haddy (75) were the home scorers.
Looe Town stay six points behind top spot with a game in-hand.
The Sharks edged out visiting Newquay Reserves 1-0 with Barny Stephenson getting the winner 13 minutes from time.
St Teath earned the local bragging rights in comprehensive fashion as they thrashed St Breward 5-1.
Leighton Carhart struck three times with Ernie Rix and Danny Sprake also on target.
Elsewhere in the division, Kilkhampton fell to their third straight defeat as they were beaten 4-1 at Newquay Reserves, while St Minver edged out Lifton 2-1 to move 10 points clear of trouble.