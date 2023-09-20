FORMER St Dennis boss Simon Minett and Steve Maynard have been named as the new management team at Bodmin Town.
They replace Shaun Vincent, who was told on Monday morning his services were no longer required.
A statement issued by club chairman Ray Storey last night said: "I can confirm that Shaun Vincent and Neil Mansfield are no longer part of the club’s management team, and that Cai Mansfield will no longer be the club’s first team physio.
"I firstly want to thank Shaun, Neil and Cai for all the time and effort they have given to the club, it is greatly appreciated, and you will always be welcome at Priory Park.
"I also want to seemingly break from tradition and explain why/how this decision was made.
"When the previous manager (Dane Bunney) informed the club that he wished to stand down, the new committee took this as an opportunity to reset and re-evaluate the way forward for the team on the pitch and align this with the wider hopes for the club as a whole.
"At the end of last season, the committee met, and there was a common desire to have Bodmin Town Football Club back as a valued member of the community and not just a football team based in Bodmin.
"We want to engage with the people, groups and businesses of the town and create a “Club” for the people of Bodmin.
"We have taken some steps in recent months to move in this direction, such as putting in place an agreement for Bodmin Women to be back playing at Priory Park.
"At our pre-season match v Huddersfield Town, we held a collection for a local foodbank, and our home shirt sponsor for this season was gifted to “Man Down”, a men’s mental health charity based in Cornwall.
"However, we want to build on these things and provide a hub for local people, whether that be to watch a football match, or just to meet up with others in the clubhouse.
"We also want to help provide a pathway for all to play football, from the young children (girls and boys) through the age groups and the reserve team to the first teams.
"This will require us to engage more with the various youth teams and this is something we are looking forward to.
"This process will not happen overnight, but the committee are fully committed to doing all we can to make this happen in a sustainable way. So, this was at the forefront of our minds when we set out on the process of appointing a new management team.
"We assembled a panel from our committee to run this process, and after speaking to all candidates, the panel members then assessed how each of these would fit within our overall plan for the club not just the team.
"I took the final decision that the party that I felt would be best suited to take on this role within the club would be Simon Minett and Steve Maynard, and they have accepted the position.
"I would, however, like to point out that this was by no means an easy decision and is not a slight on Shaun’s ability as a manager.
"It was considered that Shaun’s skillset is better suited to getting the first team performing, rather than building a pathway for the future.
"Neil has been asked if he would be happy to take up a role within the new management team, which he is taking some time to consider."
Minett, who resigned as manager of St Dennis in February, was appointed as first-team assistant manager at Wadebridge Town, Bodmin's SWPL Premier West rivals, at the start of this season.,