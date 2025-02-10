By David Harrison at Jenkins Park
SWPL PREMIER WEST
Millbrook 5 Launceston 0
AFTER an entertaining first half, Millbrook put on the afterburners in the second 45 as they thrashed bottom side Launceston 5-0 at Jenkins Park.
The game’s first chance fell to Andy Watkins who spun sharply and got a shot away, only to see home keeper Tom Burstow smother his close-range effort.
Launceston striker Lucas Preston saw a 20-yard drive saved but gradually the hosts, much improved over recent weeks, began to dominate possession.
Liam Hill did well to deny the lively Sam Pearson but as the half moved into added time, Millbrook edged in front through Louis Wilson, who fired a dipping 20-yard volley past the Clarets keeper and into the far corner.
After an encouraging first period, the second half began in the worst possible fashion for Neil Price’s side.
Jack Smart scored a simple goal for the Brook, following which George Plumb was penalised for a clumsy challenge on striker Lee Robinson. Referee Mark King showed the young Launceston defender a straight red card before adding to the punishment by awarding a penalty.
Smart easily beat Hill from the spot and the Clarets found themselves 3-0 behind with a mountain to climb. They battled well throughout but the home team added further goals from Wilson and substitute Josh Payn.
Price had introduced Tom Bullock at the break and Jake Ham for the later stages, but the game had gone by then.
As a result of this defeat, Launceston remain at the foot of the SWPL table, a situation they will look to remedy at the earliest opportunity.
MILLBROOK: Tom Burstow; Cameron Stephens, Ben Endean, Jason Richards (capt), Jack Smart, Abs Camara-Balde; Louis Wilson, Charlie Brown, Sam Pearson, Jaiden Miller; Lee Robinson. Subs: Ronnie Reynolds, Ben Smith, Jay Boyle, Adam Beardsmore, Josh Payn.