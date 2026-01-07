FORMER Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Luke McCormick made his Camels debut as the North Cornwall side soared into the last four of the Cornwall Senior Cup with a remarkable extra-time victory over Western League Newquay at Trefrew Park.
That looked a long way-off when the visitors led 2-0 just after the half-hour mark through Phil Lowry and Louis Price, however the hosts forced extra-time thanks to Ryan Downing’s penalty and a brilliant solo effort from centre-half Dan Hocking with 18 minutes remaining.
The visitors came on strong in the first period of extra-time, however brilliant late finishes from youngsters Joe Parr and Ryan Downing secured the SWPL Premier West side a spot in the semi-finals.
From the weekend, Camelford made three changes as with Cory Harvey on holiday, 42-year-old McCormick who made over 300 appearances at Home park, was given a debut.
Both full-backs were also changed with Sam Watts and Andy Boxall coming in for Olly Taylor and unavailable skipper Tom Cowling.
Newquay – pushing hard for the play-offs in the league above – were also strong.
Ethan Elwell was given an opportunity in goal while the absence of Cam Turner saw Ollie Butterworth line-up in defence.
Former Argyle midfielder Jamie Lowry was available and started in midfield, while Louis price had recovered from illness.
After a steady start which saw the visitors marginally on top, they took the lead on 19 minutes as Rhys Simmonds’ cutback from close-range was swept in by Phil Lowry for his fourth goal in as many games.
Camelford gradually got themselves into some promising positions without really troubling Elwell, and they were given a mountain to climb on 31 minutes when the otherwise excellent Hocking was tackled by Price who clipped a fine finish into the bottom left corner from 18 yards.
But within six minutes it was game on once more as centre-half Tom Crowe was bundled over in the box and Downing fired his spot-kick down the middle for 2-1.
The hosts had their chances early in the second half and saw an effort cleared off the line, but on 72 minutes Hocking picked the ball up on the edge of the edge of the centre circle inside his own half, sauntered forward past some poor challenges before firing a shot into the bottom corner.
Neither side could find a winner in normal time, and with visiting boss Shaun Middleton having the luxury to be able to bring on former Southern League players Callam McOnie and Jack Bray-Evans, it was they who looked the likeliest to grab a third.
But in front of a decent-sized crowd including a sizeable away support, it was the home side that won it in the second period of extra-time.
With 10 minutes to play some good work by Kenley Dyson ended with Parr sweeping in from 12 yards, and even wilder celebrations followed five minutes later when Downing curled a finish in off the far post from 20 yards.
CAMELFORD: Luke McCormick; Sam Watts, Dan Hocking, Tom Crowe, Andy Boxall; Kenley Dyson, Ross Beare, Jacob Ham; Joe Parr, Ryan Downing, Liam Higgins. Subs: Olly Taylor, Matt Gilmour, Josh Harris, Dan Balsdon, Bobby Hopkinson.
NEWQUAY: Ethan Elwell; Jamie Edlin, Harry Downing, Ollie Butterworth, Tom Moxham; Ross Fallens, Jamie Lowry; Jacob Grange, Phil Lowry, Rhys Simmonds; Louis Price. Subs: Johan Allen, Dan Carne, Callam McOnie, Jack Bray-Evans.
Camelford man-of-the-match: Jacob Ham.
