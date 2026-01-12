DOBWALLS boss Kevin McCann is targeting a much-improved end to the season following Saturday’s 3-1 success at mid-table Wadebridge Town in South West Peninsula League Premier West.
Goals from Alex Oshinymei and Dan Alford gave the Dingos a 2-0 lead at the break and although Dan O’Hara’s header halved the deficit, an own goal from Tom McLachlan moved the village outfit off the bottom and ahead of Truro City Reserves.
Although Dobwalls are favourites to remain bottom due to only having nine games left, McCann believes they are on the right track.
He said: “We've finally got a more settled squad now and Saturday showed just how good we can be.
“We've been competing well in nearly every game - with the exception of the Falmouth game – but our problem has been getting goals as when we go behind we've been struggling to get back into games.
“Hopefully with the slightly different approach and having added a couple more very important additions, we can start putting that right.
“Again though we missed a lot of chances, but we were much better in possession than recent weeks which pleased me.”
McCann, who enjoyed a highly-successful spell at Saltash Borough before joining in the summer, said: “The other problem I've been trying to sort is being consistent with performances – one week we have played very well and the next dropped off so our target now is to string games together with that level of performance week after week.
We've seemed to have been a lot better away from home and apart from a couple of games, we've really struggled at Lantoom which is something I'm desperate to put right.
“Every single player did the club proud on Saturday and you could see the elation in everyone after – a feeling I've demanded they remember and make sure they feel again.”
