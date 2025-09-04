DOBWALLS boss Kev McCann feels his side are ‘showing how far we’ve come’ despite slipping to a 2-1 defeat at high-flying Holsworthy on Wednesday night.
The Dingos were second best early on and fell behind midway through the first half thanks to Gavin Carter’s fine finish, but after changing shape, were much better off.
They got a deserved leveller through the impressive Dan Alford, but just as it looked like they would build on their 2-1 victory at Launceston four days earlier, home sub Chris Wildern lashed in to give the Magpies a third win of the season.
McCann, who joined over the summer from Saltash Borough and had to put a brand-new squad together, felt his side deserved more, but admitted they weren’t at the races early on.
He said: “We started quite sluggish without the intensity of the previous game and for the first half-hour we were clearly second best for everything, not winning headers, second balls or individual battles.
“But once we shifted Rhys Connew into midfield we finished the half much better, having some good chances and forcing their keeper into a couple of good saves, but because of our slow start we went in 1-0 down at half-time.”
He continued: “We came back out much better, with far more energy and intensity – showing much more confidence on the ball and created far more chances – better chances than our hosts and got our deserved reward when Dan scored the equaliser.
“I was then so proud of the lads in the way we took the game to Holsworthy, on a few occasions nearly getting the second but just couldn't quite get it.
“With 10 to go I started to weigh up whether to shore things up and take away a brilliant point at a very difficult ground, or push for the win.
“We were clearly on top at that point so left it, only to see us get caught in possession with the ball finding their sub who scored from probably his only touch of the game.
“I obviously then had no choice but to leave it and try to get the equaliser again, but despite some late chances we just couldn't find one.”
Dobwalls had a tough start, being well beaten by the likes of Callington and Elburton Villa, but McCann feels they are right on the path.
He concluded: “With such a young team that's only had four competitive games together and predicted to ship a hatful of goals, we showed how far we've come already – especially when we saw Holsworthy hanging on at the end desperate for the final whistle.
“Despite not taking anything from the game, I'm incredibly proud of how the lads responded second half to really give our more experienced opponents a real scare.
“We look forward to building on these last couple of games now when we travel to another tough ground in Camelford a week on Saturday.”
