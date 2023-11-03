THE Toolstation Western League Premier Division matches between Saltash United and Bridgwater United (2pm), Brixham v Torpoint Athletic (3pm) and Helston Athletic against Nailsea and Twickenham (3pm) have all passed pitch inspections.
The South West Peninsula League Premier West games between Wendron United and Bude Town (3pm) and Penzance against Bodmin Town (3pm) have also survived, as has the Premier East match between Newton Abbot Spurs and Bishop's Lydeard.
All other games in the Western League Premier and the SWPL are off due to waterlogged pitches.
In Southern League Division One South, Mousehole's trip to Cribbs is off.