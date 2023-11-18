THE heavy overnight rain has taken its toll on today's football programme.
In the Western League Premier Division, Saltash United's home game with Brixham, and Falmouth's trip to Street, are both off, but Torpoint Athletic's attractive home game with leaders Bridgwater United has survived after a pitch inspection with a 3pm kick-off, as has St Blazey's trip to Ilfracombe Town.
Callington Town's home game with Mullion in the Walter C Parson Cup is off, as is Wadebridge Town's home match with Holsworthy, and Dobwalls against St Austell at Lantoom Park, in South West Peninsula League Premier West.
Another victim is Plymouth Parkway's home Southern League Premier Division match with Didcot Town.
Definitely on are Mousehole's home game in Southern League Division One South against Evesham United (3pm), Penzance at home to Bude Town in SWPL Premier West, and Bridport versus Wendron United in the Walter C Parson Cup
In SWPL Premier East, Dartmouth v Okehampton Argyle, Bishop's Lydeard v Ivybridge, Crediton v Teignmouth, Torrington v Bovey Tracey, Elburton Villa v Sidmouth Town and Axminster v Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police are all off.
In the Cornwall Intermediate Cup, St Columb Major v St Austell Reserves is off.