Saltash United's eagerly-awaited home game with Millbrook in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division today is off due to a waterlogged pitch at the Waterways Stadium.
It failed a 10am pitch inspection.
A new date for the game will be announced in due course.
Plenty of other games are either off or subject to pitch inspections.
In the Western League, Torpoint Athletic's trip to Shepton Mallet is off, in the St Piran League, Altarnun v Saltash Borough and Callington Town versus Millbrook have gone, and Torpoint Athletic versus Foxhole Stars in the ECPL is also off.
In the SWPL, Bodmin Town versus Newquay, Launceston v Sticker and St Dennis v Dobwalls are off, but St Blazey against Camelford at Blaise Park (2.15pm) is on after passing a pitch inspection, as is Liskeard Athletic's home game with Wendron United (2.30pm).
In rugby, Liskeard-Looe were unable to raise a full side to play host to Saltash in Tribute Counties Two Cornwall, but Saltash are lending them some players so the match can go ahead as a friendly without Liskeard losing any points.