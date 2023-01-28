Liskeard Athletic Women have made their fourth signing within a week.
They have brought in former Argyle player Ellie Bishop.
Liskeard manager Lee Mann said: "Having previously played for Plymouth Argyle and currently playing for the Royal Navy, Ellie has already set a very high standard in her first training session this week and goes into the squad for this Sunday."
Bishop's signing follows the arrival of two more players with Argyle links – Beth Cowd on dual-registration with Argyle, and former Pilgrim Gabi Alphous – while they have also captured midfielder Charlie Pettinger from Ilminster Town.
Liskeard are away to Forest Green Rovers tomorrow in the South West Regional Women's League Premier Division.