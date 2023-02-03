Liskeard Athletic have been kicked out of the Cornwall Senior Cup for fielding an ineligible player against Millbrook in their quarter-final.
They were charged with the offence after using Stuart Bowker as a half-time substitute in their 2-1 victory at Millbrook on Tuesday, January 17, with the Cornwall FA deeming that he had not been registered in time for the game.
Liskeard appealed against the decision but that has been thrown out by an Independent Appeal Board, which met yesterday, meaning Millbrook will now face Wendron United in the semi-finals, to be played on either March 14 or 15.
The other semi-final will see Saltash United take on Helston Athletic, with both ties to be played on neutral grounds.