By Kevin Marriott
SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Liskeard Athletic 2 Wendron United 0
LISKEARD Athletic continued their relentless pursuit of leaders Newquay on Saturday with a hard-earned victory over fourth-placed Wendron at Lux Park.
The Blues remain six points behind the Peppermints with two games in-hand and the teams meet at Mount Wise this Saturday (3pm).
They prepared for the big showdown with an assured performance and two goals of real quality.
James Lorenz broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time when he accepted a pass from a short corner and curled a right foot shot into the net.
Wendron, who have one of the most feared frontlines in the division, stayed in the game with resolute defending before Liskeard secured the points in the 75th minute with Cam Patterson racing onto a long ball and lifting the ball over keeper Zach Telling.
Liskeard included Olly Brokenshire, signed on dual registration forms from Western League Premier Division side St Austell.
Brokenshire was returning to action after a spell on the sidelines through suspension and then illness and lined up at centre-half.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam, Josh McCabe (capt), Ben Collins, Darren Hicks, Olly Brokenshire, Matt Andrew, Will Gilbert, JamesLorenz, Cam Patterson, Dan Jennings, Max Gilbert. Subs: Matt Outtram, Scott Sanders, Macauley Thorp, Joe Short.
Elsewhere, Millbrook were beaten 3-1 at Penzance before Saturday’s vital home clash with bottom side Launceston, writes David Sillifant.
Both teams go into the game level on 13 points, four adrift of Camelford who lost 1-0 at Bude Town.
Penzance had plenty of chances either side of taking a sixth minute lead through Jacob Trudgeon, but Millbrook equalised via Adam Beardsmore’sheader on 32 minutes following a short corner.
But the Magpies, who moved up to fourth after Wendron’s defeat at Liskeard, won it in the second half thanks to Silas Sullivan and Curtis Smith.