IT was a very busy night in the South West Peninsula League Premier West division last night.
Liskeard registered their second successive five-goal haul in the league with a 5-2 victory over Camelford at Lux Park.
As with St Dennis in their first home league game of the season, they fell behind to Camelford, 2-0 this time, with Ross Beare and Olly Taylor netting for the visitors.
But they were back level pegging by the break thanks to a Dan Jennings penalty and a Ryan Downing goal against his old club.
They then pulled clear in the second period with further goals from Mike Smith, Finn Bartlett and Max Gilbert.
Dobwalls edged a six-goal thriller against Bodmin Town at Lantoom Park, triumphing 4-2.
They trailed 2-1 at one stage, with Ben Waters and Ryan Knight getting Bodmin's goals, but hit back to take the three points courtesy of a Cam Patterson hat-trick and an own goal.
Callington's fine start to the season took a jolt as they lost 5-1 at Holsworthy, which means they have conceded nine goals in their last two games, but there was plenty of controversy about the defeat.
Once again, they took a 30th-minute lead when Kieran Prescott was upended in the box and Kev McCallion slotted home the penalty, and it was 1-0 at the break.
An own goal levelled matters in the 58th minute, and Holsworthy took the lead in the 66th minute through Gavin Carter with what Cally felt was a very dubious penalty, before the Magpies added a third a minute later by Lewis Haxell.
There were more away question marks over Holsworthy's fourth goal by Tom Squire in the 77th minute, before the hosts netted a fifth in the first minute of injury time through Jacob Nosworthy.