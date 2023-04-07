LISKEARD Athletic made hay while the sun shone as they swept aside Dobwalls in ruthless fashion at Lux Park with a 6-1 victory this morning.
Dobwalls made a bring start and home goalkeeper Sam Borthwick pulled off a fine early save from Colin Pritchard.
But the Dingos were then hit by a devastating five-goal spell in only 13 minutes.
Jarrad Woods, Max Gilbert, Ruben Kane twice and James Rowe all got their name on the scoresheet to make it 5-0 at the break.
Dobwalls were much improved in the second half, but while Kelvin Fyneboy was in the sin-bin, they conceded a sixth when Kirk Smith pushed over Dan Jennings in the penalty box, and Jennings netted the spot-kick for his 32nd league goal of the season.
Fyneboy managed a goal six minutes from time for Dobwalls, but it was scant consolation.
Full report and pictures in next week's Cornish Times.
Meanwhile, Callington Town were held 0-0 at home by Launceston this morning. Full report in next week's Cornish Times.