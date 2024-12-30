LISKEARD Athletic picked up a crucial three points in their quest for the SWPL Premier West title on Boxing Day as they saw off a stubborn Millbrook side 2-1 at Lux Park.
The Blues included the well-travelled Stuart Bowker on the bench alongside fellow attacker Cam Patterson and three youngsters, while their starting line-up also included centre-half Callum O’Brien once again from Southern League Division One South side Helston Athletic.
In front of a healthy post-Christmas crowd of 246, it took just until the 15th minute for Liskeard to go ahead through prolific frontman Dan Jennings.
Millbrook equalised midway through the half via Josh Toulson, but Matt Andrew’s powerful header past Tom Burstow five minutes before the break ensured Liskeard enjoyed a half-time lead.
To the Brook’s credit they battled away well in the second 45 and both teams had chances, but it was Liskeard that ground out a win to keep themselves right in the promotion mix.
They sit three points behind leaders Newquay who enjoyed a fine 1-0 victory at Wendron United on December 28.
Both teams have played 17 of their 30 games with the two fixtures between the clubs yet to take place. They are set for February 8 at Mount Wise and March 15 at Lux Park.
Liskeard have this Saturday off before their Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-final at Helston Athletic on Tuesday, January 7 (7.45pm), while Newquay go to Camelford (January 4, 3pm).
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Josh McCabe, Darren Hicks, Callum O’Brien, Ben Collins; Will Gilbert, Matt Andrew, Max Gilbert; James Lorenz, Dan Jennings. Subs: Ethan Gwillam, Joe Moynan, Cam Patterson, Jack Bragg, Stuart Bowker.
MILLBROOK: Thomas Burstow; Jay Boyle, Will Burns, Kieran Dyer, Samuel Pearson, Ronnie Reynolds, Jason Richards, Lee Robinson, Ben Smith, Cameron Stephens, Josh Toulson. Subs: Josh Hambleton, Charlie Menear, Tom Rothwell, Charlie Brown, Louis Wilson.