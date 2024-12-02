SWPL PREMIER WEST ROUND-UP - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30
LISKEARD Athletic closed the gap at the top of the table as they eased past Truro City Reserves 4-1 at Lux Park.
The fixture was switched during the week after problems with the generators at the Truro City Stadium, and they made the most of home advantage.
Liskeard took an eighth minute lead when Max Gilbert slotted past Morgan Jones from just outside of the box, but within seven minutes it was level once more as Alfie Flack produced a superb free-kick to beat Luke Gwillam.
But Cameron Patterson’s towering header restored the Blues’ advantage within two minutes, and the score stayed at 2-1 until the break.
The next goal was crucial and it arrived just before the hour when Gilbert – donning a tache for Movember – grabbed his second.
It was game, set and match 20 minutes from time when Lorenz stroked home from 18 yards as they moved to within a point of previous neighbours Dobwalls who saw their clash at Callington Town postponed.
Wendron United went top after a 3-0 success at Bude Town.
At the other end of the division it was a bad day for Millbrook.
While the Brook had the weekend off, they dropped to the foot of the table after Launceston saw off St Day 2-1.
To make matters worse, Bodmin saw off visiting Holsworthy by the same scoreline and Sticker were 2-0 winners at Camelford courtesy of Haiden Chapman’s double.
Bodmin took a 56th minute lead through Callum McGhee’s penalty and although Holsworthy equalised 25 minutes from time through Gavin Carter and home captain James Baker saw a red, McGhee’s injury-time spot-kick moved Town to within two points of Camelford.
Bodmin sit on 12 point from 14 games but have three games in-hand on the Camels, while Millbrook have seven from 15 outings.