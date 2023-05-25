LISKEARD Athletic have confirmed their management team for the South West Peninsula League Premier West 2023-24 season.
As expected, former Bodmin Town boss Darren Gilbert is staying on from the 2022-23 management trio.
And he will be joined by Lee Mann, who Gilbert took over from early last season when Mann stood down, and Bobby Hopkinson, who began last season playing for Premier West Camelford before moving to Liskeard's ECPL team.
Mann and Hopkinson replace Martin Hodge and Martin Chrimes, who stood down after the Walter C Parson League Cup final.